Charles L. Davis

HAMMOND, IN - age 87, of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Charles is survived by: his loving daughter, Sarah (Ian) Kern; numerous nieces and nephews; and good friends: Bob (Nancy) Denny and family. He was preceded in death by: his beloved wife of 55 years Taddian Davis; parents: John and Marie Davis; and sisters and brothers. Charles was a United States Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. He worked for a long time as an investigator for the Lake County Prosecutor's Office, as well as being an operating engineer.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Solan-Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN with Pastor Ryan Cains officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until time of service. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com