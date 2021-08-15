Charles L. Davis

HAMMOND, IN - age 87, of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Charles is survived by: his loving daughter, Sarah (Ian) Kern; numerous nieces and nephews; and good friends: Bob (Nancy) Denny and family. He was preceded in death by: his beloved wife of 55 years Taddian Davis; parents: John and Marie Davis; and sisters and brothers. Charles was a United States Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. He worked for a long time as an investigator for the Lake County Prosecutor's Office, as well as being an operating engineer.