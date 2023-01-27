Charles L. Gercken

Oct. 13, 1929 - Jan. 21, 2023

ROCKLEDGE, FL - Clyde L. Gercken, 93, (Rockledge, FL) formerly of St. John, IN, passed away January 21, 2023, in hospice with family at his side. Clyde was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Clyde was born on October 13, 1929, to Jacob & Grace (Leach) Gerken in Harvey, IL. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. After being wounded in Satae-ri, North Korea, Clyde was awarded a Purple Heart for his honorable service in 1953.

Upon his return home, he worked for Commonwealth Edison as a lineman & crew leader for 35 years. In his free time, he enjoyed watching and playing golf. Additionally, he enjoyed many cruises with his wife, Arlene.

Clyde is survived by his wife Arlene (Kokondy); sister, Norma (Neil) Cathcart; children: Mark [Alison (deceased)] Gercken, Chris (Laura) Gercken, Patricia (John) Mulligan, and Carol (Stewart Rembert) Hancock; grandchildren: Steven, Amanda, Julia, Kristina, Brad, Rachel, Ally, Catherine, Kevin, Andrew, Lindsey, Shannon, Kyle, and Jacob; and nine great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held in Clyde's honor on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:30 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307. Rev. Martin Dobrzynski will officiate. Family and friends may visit with the family beginning at 10AM until the time of the funeral service. Military Honors will be performed at the end of the funeral service by the United States Army. Private burial to follow per family's wishes.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. https://www.stjude.org/donate Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Gercken family.