Charles L. Sullivan "Sonny" entered eternal life peacefully with family by his side on Friday August 14, 2020. Born October 24, 1933 in Decatur, IL to the late Frank and Gracie Sullivan. He is survived by his loving wife of 33-years, Margot (Jens-Sufana) Sullivan of Miller Beach, IN. Chuck's legacy and spirit is carried on by his four children: Patrick Sullivan of California, Michael Sullivan (fiance Melissa Mandich) of Valparaiso, Tamara (Ted) Sullivan-Mavity of Hobart, and Kelli (James) Smith of Georgia; eight grandchildren: Heather Storey, Ryan (Monique) Storey, Mike (Thea) Sullivan, Michelle (Mike) Rees, Alex (Michelle) Miller, Chad Miller, Blake Smith and Alaina Smith: ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews: brother, Daris (Winona) Reynolds of Noblesville, IN and sister Arlin Sullivan of Hawaii. He was preceded in death by Joanne (Kvachkoff) Sullivan, mother of his four children.

Chuck graduated from Tolleston High School in 1953 where he was known as "Sonny." Fitness and amateur body building played an instrumental role in his life and he passed this passion onto his children and grandchildren. His world revolved around his children and he was involved in all of their activities and never missed an event. He coached Hobart little league and led them to numerous championships. In addition, he was an avid reader and history buff and loved old movies and war documentaries. Chuck believed in equality, hard work, discipline and helping others. Chuck was very politically active and served 16-years on the Hobart City Counsel and served 1-year as Mayor Pro Tem. He was co-chairman of the South Annexation to Hobart and was passionate about not leaving the city landlocked. He also served 4-years on the board of zoning appeals. Chuck's love for family was deep and profound and he was always our rock. Chuck suffered a stroke 29-years ago and persevered despite all odds with the unwavering support of his loving wife Margot. This is a testimony of his strength and the love of his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be greatly missed.