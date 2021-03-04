Charles Loveless (nee Greene)

May 12, 1944 - March 2, 2021

HOBART, IN - Charlene Loveless (nee Greene), age 76, of Hobart, IN, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

She was born on May 12, 1944 in Punxsutawney, PA to the late Carl and Mary (nee Neff) Greene. Charlene enjoyed traveling, especially day trips. She loved spending time with her family and friends and lived life to the fullest.

Charlene is survived by her children: Richard, Sherrie, Greg, and Kelly Loveless; sisters: Virginia Aubrey and Judy (Jim) Sexton; three grandchildren: Barry Geber, Nahkayla Loveless, and Michail Nunn; great-granddaughter: Nola.

She is also preceded in death by her sister: Janet.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. from Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. A visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M. and continue until the time of service. Cremation will follow with REES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE. For online condolences, go to www.Reesfuneralhome.com. (219) 942-2109