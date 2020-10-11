Charles (Mike) Mikovetz

Mike graduated from Griffith High School 1951 and was drafted into the Army in 1952. During basic training, he won a middleweight boxing championship of the 5th Army Battalion. He was shipped overseas and involved in the Korean Conflict, where he received awards for combat patrols and was a Purple Heart recipient. Mike retired from Inland Steel with 30 years of service, as well as owned Elaine Powers Figure Salons along with his wife Irene, in Highland and Merrillville. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 9982 and American Legion Post 66 of Griffith. Mike was a member of St. Mary's Church of Griffith and Crown Point. He enjoyed playing golf with the American Legion Seniors golf league in Griffith and bowling with the Griffith bowling league.