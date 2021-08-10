FRANKENMUTH, MI - Charles N. "Chuck" Madison, Frankenmuth, MI formerly of Portage, IN. Chuck Madison, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, wenthome with the Lord Friday, August 6, 2021 at age 84 after a brief illness. Chuck was born on July 14, 1937 in Newport News, Virginia. He was married to Phyllis Miller on July 14, 1979; she survives him. Chuck attended the University of Virginia. He owned and operated Madison Lighting Supply with his spouse for over 40 years. They enjoyed hiking in the Rocky Mountains, fly fishing, dancing, golfing, gardening, and biking with friends. Chuck was an avid supporter of Phyllis' music endeavors in SWANI and spent many years coaching golf for the Special Olympicsin Valparaiso, Indiana. He was a Civil War history enthusiast and was a superb storyteller, with agift to capture the room.