Charles N. "Chuck" Madison
July 14, 1937 - August 6, 2021
FRANKENMUTH, MI - Charles N. "Chuck" Madison, Frankenmuth, MI formerly of Portage, IN. Chuck Madison, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, wenthome with the Lord Friday, August 6, 2021 at age 84 after a brief illness. Chuck was born on July 14, 1937 in Newport News, Virginia. He was married to Phyllis Miller on July 14, 1979; she survives him. Chuck attended the University of Virginia. He owned and operated Madison Lighting Supply with his spouse for over 40 years. They enjoyed hiking in the Rocky Mountains, fly fishing, dancing, golfing, gardening, and biking with friends. Chuck was an avid supporter of Phyllis' music endeavors in SWANI and spent many years coaching golf for the Special Olympicsin Valparaiso, Indiana. He was a Civil War history enthusiast and was a superb storyteller, with agift to capture the room.
Surviving besides his wife Phyllis are two daughters: Lauri (Lisa) Dlubala-Madison of Chesapeake,Virginia, and Charla (Kevin James) Madison-McKinney of Zionsville, Indiana; stepchildren: Norma (David) Schmidt of Fairfield, Connecticut, and Larry (Randi) Michael of Frankenmuth, Michigan; grandchildren: Aubrea (Dustin), Kimberly (Clinton), Reecy (Matt), Hatchell, Andrew, Nathan and Gabbie; and great grandchildren: Jacob, Daphne, Max, Brayden, Ellie, Esther and Luna.
A private family service will take place. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish toconsider memorials to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Chuck's family would like to thank Wellspring Lutheran Services for their compassionate, loving care. A special thank you also goesout to Chuck's daughter-in-law Randi for her extraordinary care for Chuck.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cederberg Funeral Home of Frankenmuth. Please sign our guestbook or share an online condolence with the family at www.cederbergfh.com.