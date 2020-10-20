Charles Nolan "Yogi" Temple

Charles is survived by his sons, Brian (Rose) Temple of Fillmore, IN, Scott Temple of Largo, FL and Ron (Joan) Temple of Morristown, IN; daughters, Kathy (Mike) Demkowicz of Valparaiso, IN and Sharon (John) Sherrick of Chesterton, IN; sister-in-law, Betty Temple of Cedar Lake, IN; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Thelma L. (Simmons) Temple and brother, Larry Temple.

Charles was a 1951 graduate of Merrillville High School and was an All Star Football Player. He was a member of the United States Navy and served during the Korean War. Charles was married to his wife Thelma for over 63 years and retired from Inland Steel after 30 plus years. He was a member of The Chesterton Lions Club and was Vision Screening Chairman from 2003-2017. He received numerous awards during that time for his service and dedication. Charles enjoyed photography, gardening, playing his ukulele and was an avid marathon runner having competed in many marathons all over the country. He was a member of American Legion Post 170 and Save The Tunes Musical Group and he was a founding member of The Just For Fun Strummers. He played locally with the Golden Fingers. Charles was also a former Scoutmaster for Troop 221 in Hammond, IN. Charles was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle and will be deeply missed.