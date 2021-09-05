Jan. 27, 1944 - Aug. 28, 2021

CHESTERTON, IN - Charles Paul Homola, 77, of Chesterton, IN, passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, August 28, 2021. Chuck was born on January 27, 1944, in Whiting, IN, the oldest son of Charles J. and Ruth E. Homola.

Chuck graduated from Hammond Tech High School and went on to work for Inland Steel for 36 years. On July 20, 1974, Chuck and his wife Sandy were married. They raised a family together in Thornton, IL, until 1994, when they decided to retire and move to Lake Templene in Sturgis, MI.

Chuck was an avid collector of model airplanes and trains. He loved showing off his collection and working on it with his brother and grandchildren. Chuck was also a spirited jokester, always getting a laugh out of the people who loved him most, especially with his impression of Donald Duck, a hit with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.