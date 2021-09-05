Jan. 27, 1944 - Aug. 28, 2021
CHESTERTON, IN - Charles Paul Homola, 77, of Chesterton, IN, passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, August 28, 2021. Chuck was born on January 27, 1944, in Whiting, IN, the oldest son of Charles J. and Ruth E. Homola.
Chuck graduated from Hammond Tech High School and went on to work for Inland Steel for 36 years. On July 20, 1974, Chuck and his wife Sandy were married. They raised a family together in Thornton, IL, until 1994, when they decided to retire and move to Lake Templene in Sturgis, MI.
Chuck was an avid collector of model airplanes and trains. He loved showing off his collection and working on it with his brother and grandchildren. Chuck was also a spirited jokester, always getting a laugh out of the people who loved him most, especially with his impression of Donald Duck, a hit with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Chuck is survived by his sisters: Anita (Leon) Kelly and Pamela (Robert) Ference; brother Leonard (Bobbi Jo) Homola; sister-in-law Sharon Toberman; daughters: Robin (William) Lewis Sr. and Debra Bernard; and son David (Sharon) Homola. Affectionately known to them as "Papa", he is the grandfather to eight grandchildren: William (Suzanne) Lewis Jr., Brittany (Jonathan) Ghezzi, David Homola Jr., Bradley Lewis, Daniel Homola, Kendal Bernard, Bryce Bernard, and Gray Bernard-Pedersen; and five great-grandchildren: William Robert, Braden, Bria, Jaxon and Bennett.
Chuck is preceded in death by his loving wife Sandy; his parents; sons: Robert Bernard and Stephen Homola; daughter-in-law Sharon Homola; and grandson David Homola Jr. He will be dearly missed by all who love him and lovingly remembered until the time comes when he sees them again.
The family is planning a memorial event for both Chuck and Sandy to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Foundation.