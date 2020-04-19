Charles Peter Bakker

Chuck was a man re-garded for his integrity, generosity, his faith and his family. He was born in Highland, IN and a graduate of Highland High School Class of 1960. He moved to Florida five years ago from Lowell, IN where he resided for 40 years. Chuck and his family owned and operated Bakker Produce, Inc., in Griffith, IN. He attended Suncrest Christian Church in St. John, IN. Chuck was an avid fisherman as well as enjoying all outdoor activities. He was a member of the Griffith Masonic Lodge #735 in Indiana and a member of the Orak Shrine in Michigan City, IN. He was also an Army National Guard Veteran.