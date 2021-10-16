 Skip to main content
Charles R. "Chuck" Kurella

Dec. 17, 1949 - Oct. 12, 2021

SOUTH BEAVER TWP, PA - Charles R. "Chuck" Kurella, 71, South Beaver Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at home with his family.

Family and friends will be received Sunday, October 17, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 p.m.and 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Beaver Falls-Chippewa Twp., where a funeral service will be held on Monday October 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Highland Cemetery-Ohioville, where members of the Beaver County Special Unit will meet at 11:45 a.m. to perform full military honors.

For complete obituary please visit our website at www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

