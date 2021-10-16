Charles R. "Chuck" Kurella

Family and friends will be received Sunday, October 17, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 p.m.and 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Beaver Falls-Chippewa Twp., where a funeral service will be held on Monday October 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Highland Cemetery-Ohioville, where members of the Beaver County Special Unit will meet at 11:45 a.m. to perform full military honors.