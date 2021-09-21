Charles R. "Dick" McDonald

Charles R. McDonald "Dick"

SCHERERVILLE, IN / FORMERLY LANSING, IL - Charles "Dick" R. McDonald, age 87, of Schererville, IN, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 19, 2021.

Beloved husband of Janice McDonald, nee Rosinkski. Loving father of Sharon Lehnert and Wendy (Randy) Buvala. Loving grandfather of Taylor (fiancee Amanda Onest) Lehnert, Hannah Buvala, Cory (fiancee Candice Elkins) Lehnert, Samantha Buvala, and Kyle Buvala. Dear brother of the late Elinor (late Robert) Cole. Kind uncle of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Fern McDonald.

Charles was a United States Navy veteran, an avid golfer and bowler, and a diehard St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Memorial visitation Friday, September 24, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the prayer service at 11:30 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. The family respectfully requests that guests please wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be given to Wounded Warrior Project (230 W. Monroe St. Suite 200, Chicago, IL 60606).

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300, or we encourage you to leave a condolence for the family on our online guestbook at ww.SMITSFH.com.