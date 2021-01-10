Sept. 24, 1934 - Dec. 30, 2020
MUNSTER, IN - Charles R. O'Donnell, age 86, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2020. Chuck, as he was known to most, was born on September 24, 1934 in East Chicago, IN to Charles F. and Verna (Shelbourne) O'Donnell. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Darlene (nee Kovan); daughter, Deborah (Larry); son Jeffrey (Patti); grandchildren: Clancy and Rory; brother James (Gloria); sisters-in-law: Andrea (Robert) Nauracy and Barbara O'Donnell; two nieces and many nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Harold and Howard O'Donnell.
Chuck graduated from East Chicago Washington High School, attended Ball State University and was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired as a safety engineer from LTV Steel (formerly Youngstown) with 47 years of service. After retiring from the mill, he worked for six years as a safety officer at Ameristar Casino. He is and will be forever deeply missed. Due to COVID-19 services will be private. To leave online condolences please visit www.burnskish.com.