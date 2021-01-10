MUNSTER, IN - Charles R. O'Donnell, age 86, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2020. Chuck, as he was known to most, was born on September 24, 1934 in East Chicago, IN to Charles F. and Verna (Shelbourne) O'Donnell. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Darlene (nee Kovan); daughter, Deborah (Larry); son Jeffrey (Patti); grandchildren: Clancy and Rory; brother James (Gloria); sisters-in-law: Andrea (Robert) Nauracy and Barbara O'Donnell; two nieces and many nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Harold and Howard O'Donnell.