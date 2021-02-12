DYER, IN — Charles R. Slavena, 89, of Dyer, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021. He is survived by his daughters, Karen and Diane Ferree; granddaughters: Sarah (Eli) Hodapp, Emily (Chris) Humphrey, Rachel (Jonathan) Lucas and Katie Ferree; great-granddaughters, Annabelle, Dakota and Viola; brother, Bill (Joanne) Slavena; and sister-in-law, Judy Slavena. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Slavena; brother, John Slavena; and son-in-law, Mike Ferree.

Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked as an electrician for Inland Steel. He enjoyed tinkering in the garage and could fix anything that was broken. He loved to travel with his wife and was able to visit Alaska, Egypt and Germany. Karen would like to thank all the caregivers from Senior Helpers for their compassion and help while taking care of Charles.