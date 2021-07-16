Charles Ray Johnson

April 29, 1944 - July 11, 2021

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Charles Ray Johnson, age 77, of Cedar Lake, IN passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was born on April 29, 1944 in St. Charles, KY to the late George Bedford Johnson and Dessie Darlene Carroll Johnson.

He worked for 30 years as a furnace operator for Union Tank Car Company in East Chicago, IL and he also worked as an auto mechanic at Bodnar's Garage.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Vera Willard Harris Johnson; one daughter, Cheryl Denise Peterson; three sons: Charles Roy Johnson, Michael Ray Johnson, and Daniel Charles Johnson; one brother, Carlos Wayne Johnson; and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday, July 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM at BESHEAR FUNERAL HOME, Dawson Springs, KY and visitation from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour. Burial will follow at Dunn Cemetery.