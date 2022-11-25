 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Times is partnering with Dr. Bethany Cataldi, D.O., Surgeon, Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C. who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Charles Richard Copple

  • 0

Dec. 4, 1934 - Nov. 19, 2022

MUNSTER - Charles Richard Copple, 87, of Munster passed away peacefully on November 19, 2022.

Charles was born on December 4, 1934 to the late C.R. Copple and Pauline (nee Whitlock); He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother: Robert

Charles was employed at IBM Chicago as a finance manager for 30 years. A member of the First Baptist church of Hammond, IN. He enjoyed golf, a loyal Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan and being a long-term member of the Lansing Country club. A graduate of Hammond High school in 1953 and Depauw University in 1957. A member of the Delta Kappa Uplison fraternity. He served two years active duty in Germany in the U.S. Army. Charles loved his evening, Jack Daniels. He had a special love for his CTS red Cadillac; much to the laughter of his friends. Charles is survived by his long-term companion, Barbara Pressler, who he re-met at their 50th class reunion. Special family members: Pamela and Tim Bodley of St. Joseph, MI, their children: Jillian (Bryan) Wyatt; their grandchildren: Pressler, Redding, and Janel Bodley of Ohio; Lauren, Dan (Murphy) and their children: Jack, Quinn of Michigan, Darcy (Tom) Kutzer of Highland, IN. Private services will be handled by Burns Kish Funeral home.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Potential Future Of Daylight Saving Time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts