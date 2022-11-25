Charles Richard Copple

Charles was employed at IBM Chicago as a finance manager for 30 years. A member of the First Baptist church of Hammond, IN. He enjoyed golf, a loyal Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan and being a long-term member of the Lansing Country club. A graduate of Hammond High school in 1953 and Depauw University in 1957. A member of the Delta Kappa Uplison fraternity. He served two years active duty in Germany in the U.S. Army. Charles loved his evening, Jack Daniels. He had a special love for his CTS red Cadillac; much to the laughter of his friends. Charles is survived by his long-term companion, Barbara Pressler, who he re-met at their 50th class reunion. Special family members: Pamela and Tim Bodley of St. Joseph, MI, their children: Jillian (Bryan) Wyatt; their grandchildren: Pressler, Redding, and Janel Bodley of Ohio; Lauren, Dan (Murphy) and their children: Jack, Quinn of Michigan, Darcy (Tom) Kutzer of Highland, IN. Private services will be handled by Burns Kish Funeral home.