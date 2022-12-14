Charles Robert "Big O" "Bob" Onda

Bob was born and raised in Gary, IN. He was a graduate of Froebel High School, Class of 1952. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, earned his BS degree from I.S.U. and his Masters from Purdue University. He was a teacher and administrator for many years in the Gary School System and a former Crown Point High School principal. Bob was a faithful member of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church and volunteered over 20 years with the Southlake Methodist Hospital Auxiliary. He also worked at U.S. Steel and was a board member at Southlake Mental Health for many years. Bob was a member of the St. Stephen's Men's Club and Msgr. Ryder Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed spending his summers with Harriet in Marco Island, FL. Bob was the "King of Gentlemen". He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and a terrific provider for them. Bob will be missed by all.