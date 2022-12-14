Feb. 17, 1934 - Dec. 12, 2022
LOWELL, IN - Charles Robert "Big O", "Bob" Onda, age 88, of Lowell, IN, formerly of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022.
Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Harriet Mae Onda (nee Mandel); two sons: Robert (his favorite daughter-in-law, Laurie) Onda & Thomas Onda; two granddaughters: Peyton (Danny) Miller & Taylor (Clayton) Spann; great-granddaughter, Sutton Mae Spann; sister-in-law, Janice Onda; and his many nieces, nephews and good friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents: John & Mary Onda, sister, Marlene Francis Woodruff; and brother, John Onda.
Bob was born and raised in Gary, IN. He was a graduate of Froebel High School, Class of 1952. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, earned his BS degree from I.S.U. and his Masters from Purdue University. He was a teacher and administrator for many years in the Gary School System and a former Crown Point High School principal. Bob was a faithful member of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church and volunteered over 20 years with the Southlake Methodist Hospital Auxiliary. He also worked at U.S. Steel and was a board member at Southlake Mental Health for many years. Bob was a member of the St. Stephen's Men's Club and Msgr. Ryder Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed spending his summers with Harriet in Marco Island, FL. Bob was the "King of Gentlemen". He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and a terrific provider for them. Bob will be missed by all.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Additional visitation will take place on Monday, December 19, 2022 at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church, 5920 Waite St. Merrillville, IN 46410, from 10:30 AM until the time of Memorial Service at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.
Visit Bob's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.