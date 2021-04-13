July 17, 1945 - Apr. 7, 2021

DYER, IN - Charles Robert Fear, age 75, of Dyer, IN passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Charles was born July 17, 1945 in East Chicago, IN to Dorothy and Dorris Fear.

Charles was a graduate of Whiting High School Class of 1964. He began his career at Youngstown Sheet and Tube in East Chicago. That was followed by a couple of years at Lever Brothers in Hammond. He then worked over 25 years at BP Oil Refinery in Whiting where he retired. He enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and the world with his wife Diane. One of their favorite places was Hawaii.

He always used his sense of humor to make you feel comfortable and welcome. A couple of his favorite hobbies were gardening and coaching various sports. But his favorite activity was spending time with his grandchildren.

Charles was preceded in death by his son Charles Fear, Jr. (Pamela) and parents Dorris and Dorothy Fear.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Diane (Pustek) Fear; daughters: Angela Fear (Jamie Barker) and Michelle (Joe) Cash; grandson Christian Cash; granddaughters: Kaitlin and Olivia Fear and Hanna Cash; and his dog Alex that he adored; and a host of other relatives and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.