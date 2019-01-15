Charles (Rocky) W. Govert

Charles W. (Rocky) Govert passed away on January 8, 2019 after a five year bout with Parkinson's Disease. Rocky is survived by his wife Sandra, his son Timothy Govert (Bonnie) of Indiana with three grandchildren, two step-sons, Douglas Switlick of Phoenix, and Dr. Daniel Switlick (Marilda) of Loomis, California, with two grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers and three sisters. He is predeceased by his mother and father as well as one brother and one sister. Rocky worked for Dyer Construction for many years doing road construction and then switched from shoveling dirt to cleaning dirt and working for Economics Laboratory and finally in Arizona for Diversey-Wyandott. He volunteered with SMPC/LDD for 12 years as their vendor chainman for the annual rodeo. Rocky was a wonderful father, husband and friend to many. He will be sorely missed.
A memorial service will be held on January 22, 2019 at Table of Grace church at 1075 S. Idaho Rd., #108, Apache Junction at 10:00 a.m. with a small luncheon to follow. Any donations may be given to the Parkinson Foundation.