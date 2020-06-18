Charles "Roger" Anderson, Sr.

Roger, age 84, was born in Cobden, IL on June 23, 1935 to the late Charles and Lillian Wolfe Anderson at home. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Judy Anderson on September 20, 2019. Devoted Father of Charles Roger (late, Teri) Anderson Jr, Stephen Anderson, and special friend Kelly Amour, Charisse (Cal) Streeter, Todd (Susan) Anderson , Doting Pop Pop to Curtis (late, Shannon) Anderson, Claire (Dan) Chadwick, Stewart Anderson, Danielle (Alex) Earl, Amy, Allison, Natalie, Amber, Kimberly Anderson, Ashley (Ryan) Schmidt, John Malo, Amanda (Steve) Herrmann, and Spencer (Katherine) Chesterfield. Affectionate Pop pop to Grace Woods, Dominic Anderson, Benji Chadwick, Lilliana Anderson, Gracelyn Malo, Lincoln George Schmidt, Abrianna Smith, Mason Charles Herrmann and two more great granddaughters on the way. Roger is survived by his siblings: adored sister Vida Milleris; treasured Brother Mike (Judith) Anderson, beloved sister-In-law Jane Bauer; several nieces and nephews.

Roger served in the US Air Force in the 1950's and attended SIU-VTI in Carbondale, IL. He worked for Heckett Engineering-Div of Harsco Corp for 40 years as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic and Heavy Equipment Operator. After retiring he drove a bus for four years for the First Baptist Church of Hammond, IN and was a bus driver for four years for Hannover School Corp of Cedar Lake, IN. Roger was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Hammond, IN for over 58 years and he was a deacon at First Baptist Church in the 1960s.