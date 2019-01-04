Charles S. "Charlie" "Chuck" Ursa

CALUMET CITY, IL - Charles S. Ursa, age 66, of Calumet City, peacefully passed away December 31, 2018. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and best friend of 36 years, Susan and his brother Wayne; and was the devoted father of Stephen M. and Tomiko M. Ursa; proud grandfather of Shawn M. Ursa; loving son of Hope Ursa and Charles (Marie) Ursa; loving brother of Mark, Richard Ursa and Diane (Carl) McFadden; dear brother-in-law of Judy (Bob) Odzinski, Steve, Carl (Lonnie) and Mark Siwinski; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews.
A veteran of the United States Air Force, Chuck was also a 20 plus year member of the American Legion. After his retirement from American Can Co., he trained and worked as a pharmacy tech for the following twenty years. He was also an occasional Grelecki's Automotive Tech.
Interment will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For information (708) 862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.