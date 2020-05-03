Charles S. "Chuck" Thomas

Although his passing brings unimaginable sadness and leaves a tremendous void, it is comforting to know he will be in the "room God prepared for him," eternally surrounded by immense beauty: "Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am." (John 14:1-3)