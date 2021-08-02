Charles Scanlon

"But he took the responsibility on his shoulders and did what he had to do to hold everything together, though it caused him a lot of inner turmoil," she remembered. "He ran a very successful business. Everyone depended on Chuck."

Chuck was an avid golfer who continued to golf until health issues forced him to stop. The Scanlon's traveled annually to Puerto Vallarta in Mexico to enjoy the beaches and golf courses there.

A lifelong Chicago Bears and White Sox fan, Chuck was also proud of his Irish heritage. The Scanlons threw memorable St. Patrick's Day parties for family, friends and co-workers for 30 years at their Dyer home. Chuck cooked the corned beef and cabbage and tended bar, wearing dopey green plastic derbies and vests and leading toasts.

"He was in his element there," Anita Scanlon said.

Childhood friend Paul "Woody" Doughman of Bloomington, Ind., said Chuck could always make others laugh. "He was a jokester who could recite bawdy Irish limericks and crack us up,"Doughman said. "And Chuck was a wizard on the baseball field, a real scrapper who could always get on base. He cried when Morton's football coach wouldn't let him join the team because he was too small and skinny. Chuck had an incredible memory and could recall stats from games we played 50 years ago."