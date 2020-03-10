Charles Siar

PORTAGE, IN - Charles Siar, age 84 of Portage passed away on March 5, 2020. He was born on January 20, 1936 to Earl and Marion Siar at Gary, IN. Charles worked as an electrical engineer for Bethlehem Steel. On October 11, 1958, he married Marcia Leonard. Charles and Marcia lived and raised their children in Portage.

Charles is survived by his wife, Marcia G. Siar, his sons; Dale A. (David Prybylo) Siar, Dean L. Siar and David R. Siar, his brother-in-law, Thomas C. (Joyce) Leonard, brother-in-law, Brian L. (Diane) Leonard, brother-in-law, Terry C. (Sandy) Leonard. He is loved by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Marion (Danskin) Siar and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lonnie and Nancy Leonard.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church 6225 Lute Rd., Portage, IN 46368. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VNA Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.ee-fh.com.

