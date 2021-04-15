Jan. 5, 1933 - April 13, 2021

GRIFFITH, IN - Charles Talmage Hoover, age 88, of Griffith, IN passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Charles was born in Hartford, KY on January 5, 1933. Preceded in death by his wife, Mollie Hoover; parents, Jesse and Cora May Hoover; brother, Harry Hoover and sister, Marlene Lemeshewsky. Survived by his daughter, Jennifer Blair of Merrillville, IN; brother, James (Sue) of Louisville, KY and many nieces and nephews.

Charles was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of Hope Spring Baptist Church in Griffith and retired from Inland Steel with 25 years of service. He enjoyed walking, working in his yard and all major sports.

A Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on April 16, 2021 at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN with Pastor Brandon Matthews officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services at 6:00 p.m.

For the health and safety of the family, we kindly ask that masks be worn while attending visitation and services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Spring Baptist Church in Griffith. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford, KY.