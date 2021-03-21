Sept. 11, 1928 - Mar. 17, 2021
MUNSTER, IN - Charles V. Horton, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. He was born in Hayden, AL on September 11, 1928 to Burt W. and Alice C. Horton.
Charles had six sisters and two brothers of which his parents, four sisters and two brothers preceded him in death. He attended public school in Hayden and graduated high school in 1946.
Charles served his country with the United States Army in the 45th Infantry Division in Korea from 1950 to 1952. On July 27, 1961 in Gary, IN he married Irene Helen Smith, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter, Helen Horton; grandsons: Joseph Charles Bonessa and Anthony James Bonessa; three step-children; seven grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren.
Charles was a member of Ridge United Methodist Church in Munster, IN.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with Reverend Jared Kendall officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be on Wednesday, at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Masonic Service and the Eastern Star to follow with their Service.
Charles worked for the American Bridge Division of U.S. Steel Corp., as a construction Ironworker Superintendent for 37 years, retiring in September of 1992. His work took him to jobs in: New York, Texas, Wyoming, California and most of the North Central States. Charles was raised a Master Mason in Garfield Lodge #569 on May 5, 1964 and served as Master in 1993; also a member of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite in 1967; The Royal Order of Scotland in 1992; member of the York Rite Hammond Chapter #117 and served as High Priest in 1990; Hammond Council #90 served as Illustrious Master 1987 and Most Illustrious Grand Master in 1997 and served as General Grand Conductor of Council Cryptic Masons International from 1999 to 2002; Hammond Commandery #41 served as Eminent Commander in 1985, 1987 and 1994 and Past Commander Association in 1986; received the Knight Command of the Temple in 2006; member of Northwest York Rite College #73 and served as Governor in 1999; Order of Purple in 1995; J. Herbert Nichols Priory #76 served as Deputy Prior in 2006; David R. Ford Council #338 Allied Masonic Degrees 1995 and served as Sovereign Master in 2000; Knights Masons Indiana Council #15 in 1990; St. Basil Conclave Red Cross of Constantine in 1996; Gennesaret Tabernacle #XVII Holy Royal Arch Temple Priests serving as Preceptor in 2006; Hammond Chapter O.E.S. #1069 served as Worthy Patron five times; National Sojourners, Inc. Kentucky #134 in 1997 – Heroes of "76" 1999; Charter Member of General Joseph Warren Order #119 Sword of Bunker Hill; and member of Yeoman of York Preceptor # 1 Past Director General.