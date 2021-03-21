Charles V. Horton

Charles worked for the American Bridge Division of U.S. Steel Corp., as a construction Ironworker Superintendent for 37 years, retiring in September of 1992. His work took him to jobs in: New York, Texas, Wyoming, California and most of the North Central States. Charles was raised a Master Mason in Garfield Lodge #569 on May 5, 1964 and served as Master in 1993; also a member of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite in 1967; The Royal Order of Scotland in 1992; member of the York Rite Hammond Chapter #117 and served as High Priest in 1990; Hammond Council #90 served as Illustrious Master 1987 and Most Illustrious Grand Master in 1997 and served as General Grand Conductor of Council Cryptic Masons International from 1999 to 2002; Hammond Commandery #41 served as Eminent Commander in 1985, 1987 and 1994 and Past Commander Association in 1986; received the Knight Command of the Temple in 2006; member of Northwest York Rite College #73 and served as Governor in 1999; Order of Purple in 1995; J. Herbert Nichols Priory #76 served as Deputy Prior in 2006; David R. Ford Council #338 Allied Masonic Degrees 1995 and served as Sovereign Master in 2000; Knights Masons Indiana Council #15 in 1990; St. Basil Conclave Red Cross of Constantine in 1996; Gennesaret Tabernacle #XVII Holy Royal Arch Temple Priests serving as Preceptor in 2006; Hammond Chapter O.E.S. #1069 served as Worthy Patron five times; National Sojourners, Inc. Kentucky #134 in 1997 – Heroes of "76" 1999; Charter Member of General Joseph Warren Order #119 Sword of Bunker Hill; and member of Yeoman of York Preceptor # 1 Past Director General. www.kishfuneralhome.net