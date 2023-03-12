VALPARAISO, IN - Charles W. Conover, 74, of Valparaiso passed away Monday, February 27, 2023. He was born in Valparaiso to William and Victoria (Lindberg) Conover, graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1966 and attended Indiana State University. Chuck served as Center Township Trustee for 32 years retiring in 2014. His passion for public safety led to the development of Porter County's Early Warning System for severe weather and to Valparaiso's Fire Station #3 being named in his honor. As Township Trustee his mantra remained that he would always try to offer a "hand up" rather than a "hand out." His heart for public service led to his appointment as a trustee on the John W. Anderson Foundation, allowing him to continue his support of nonprofit organizations.

Chuck enjoyed vacationing in Bonita Beach, Florida, fishing on Lake Michigan and fine tuning his golf game. He cheered for the Bears and ANY team playing against the Packers. He was also a member of Kiwanis since 1974 (that is nearly a 1,000 Pancake Day tickets sold by Chuck over the years).

On December 31, 1977, he married Karen who survives along with their sons; Justin and Jordan (Will), his mother-in-law, Evelyn Wallace; granddaughters: Brooklyn and Lacey; siblings: Steven, Roberta, William, Paul and David (Sarah) Conover; sister-in-law Linda Glusac; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Garrett.

A celebration of Chuck's life is being planned for spring and will be announced at a later date.