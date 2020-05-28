× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PEABODY, MA - Retired book publishing executive Charles W. Dorsey of Peabody, MA, died May 16 at age 83 after a short illness. Born and raised in Hammond, IN, Mr. Dorsey began his publishing career as a trade book salesman with Little, Brown & Co. of Boston.

During the next 30 years he held various executive and managerial positions in the industry. As president of Merrimack Publishers Circle in 1983, he founded Salem House; both firms specialized in importing books from Great Britain and Ireland. Earlier, Mr. Dorsey was a Vice President and Director of W. W. Norton in New York. In the 1960s Dorsey created the library promotion department at Atheneum Publishers. He served in many other capacities in the world of books: he owned the Katzy Book Shop in Hammond; reviewed books for The New York Times; and lectured on publishing at many institutions, including Yale and Stanford Universities. He was elected a trustee of the Boxford MA Town Library in the 1990s.

Mr. Dorsey is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret, whom he met at Little, Brown. Before her retirement in 2007, Ms. Dorsey was an editor and writer at the Peabody Essex Museum, in Salem, MA. He is also survived by his daughter, Lytta, and her husband Michael Teta; his cherished granddaughters Ottilia and Genevieve; and several nephews and nieces. He was known for his love of music, from classical to Creedence, and deep appreciation of theater. A devotee over the years of satirists who commented on politics and society, in retirement he became a student of American history. Contributions in Mr. Dorsey's memory may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union.