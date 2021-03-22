 Skip to main content
Charles W. Shanks

MUNSTER, IN - Charles W. Shanks, age 83 of Munster, IN passed away on March 17, 2021. He is survived by his loving spouse of 28 years, Mary; step-son, Bill Beneventi; loving sister, Marilyn (late Tom) Klingaman; plus, extended family and friends, especially those of The Good Time Charley Singles Dances which he ran for over 30 years. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.

A Memorial Graveside Service will be held privately, to honor his wishes. www.kishfuneralhome.net.

