Aug. 29, 1930 - Dec. 31, 2021

SAINT JOHN, IN - Charles Wagner, age 91, of Saint John, IN, formerly of Roseland passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021.

Charles is survived by his children: Linda (Lynn) Wagner and Barbara (Mike) Yadron; grandchildren: Chris (Megan) Yardron, Allison (Brian) Rimbo, Nick (Kristi) Yadron, Peter (Dena) Boersma and Keith Boersma; 14 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Roger Boersma; companion, June Kitner.

Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma; parents: Charles and Anna Wagner; daughter, Carolyn Boersma.

Charles was a graduate of Fenger High School and Northwestern University. He worked at International Harvester West Pullman and was responsible for production and quality control. Charles was also an accomplished artist and he loved to travel.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at St. Johns United Church of Christ, 1288 S. Indiana Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307 from 12:00 PM until time of service at 2:00 PM with Fr. Wendell Thacker officiating.

Private interment at Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery in Oak Lawn, IL.