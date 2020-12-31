Charles Warren Ellis

August 8, 1936 — Dec. 25, 2020

PORTAGE, IN — Charles Warren Ellis, 84, a longtime Portage resident passed away Friday, December 25, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1936, in Onarga, IL, to the late Banks and Hazel Ellis. Charles retired from U.S. Steel in 1985 where he had worked as a supervisor. He enjoyed his retirement and spent his time between Portage and Florida. He was a lifetime member of Portage Bible Church. Charles enjoyed golfing and fishing. He loved serving the Lord in may ways.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Ellis, of Portage, IN; one son, Jeffrey (Denise) Ellis, of Walloon Lake, MI; one daughter, Lisa (Don) Shorey, of Tarpon Springs, FL; one sister, Nancy Sparks, of Belvidere, IL; eight grandchildren: Rachel (Keith) Bradley, Brittany (John) Jones, Jacob (Courtney) Ellis, Adam Shorey, Elizabeth (Bill) Baxter, Abigail (Stephen) Bossom, Caroline Shorey and Grant Shorey; great-grandchildren: Emma, Levi, and Luke Bradley, Charlie and Emily Shorey, Laura Bossom, Jack, Will, Sam and Ben Baxter; and many loved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Norman, and Wayne Ellis, and two sisters, Grace Napier and Shirley Holtz.