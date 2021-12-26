Charles William Stevenson

It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Charles (Chuck, Charlie) William Stevenson, at the early age of 56, on December 18, 2021.

He passed peacefully at home and is survived by his three daughters: Catlin (Nick) Newland, Kendall Stevenson, Delani Stevenson; soon to be granddaughter, Emberlynn Newland; mother, Duane Bhe; brother, Scott (Diane) Stevenson; and sister, Karen (Justin) Fippinger; nieces: Autumn, Nina, and Violet Stevenson.

He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Stevenson; and stepfather, Randy Bhe.

Chuck graduated from Morton High School in 1983, and graduated boot camp in Great Lakes Navel Base in Illinois with the highest honor and served in the United States Navy from 1989-1993. He was aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln while serving in Desert Storm. While in the Navy he enjoyed traveling to Singapore, Dubai, and Budapest.

Chuck will be remembered for being a fun loving and kindhearted man who was a sincere friend to all. He will be missed most by his three daughters who he adored dearly.

A memorial will be held privately at a later date with family.