SCHERERVILLE, IN — Charles Withers, 93, of Schererville, IN passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021. He is survived by his son, Charles Withers; daughter, Linda (Steve) Foster; son-in-law, Kenneth Schmidt; grandchildren: Matthew (fiancee Aleksandra) Schmidt, Andrea (Brett) Davis, David and Michael Foster; nephew, David (Sue) Withers and loving family in Scotland. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth Withers and his devoted daughter, Elizabeth Schmidt.