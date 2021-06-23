Charles Withers
SCHERERVILLE, IN — Charles Withers, 93, of Schererville, IN passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021. He is survived by his son, Charles Withers; daughter, Linda (Steve) Foster; son-in-law, Kenneth Schmidt; grandchildren: Matthew (fiancee Aleksandra) Schmidt, Andrea (Brett) Davis, David and Michael Foster; nephew, David (Sue) Withers and loving family in Scotland. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth Withers and his devoted daughter, Elizabeth Schmidt.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a Memorial service at 12:30 p.m., Pastor Quincy Worthington officiating, at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Folds of Honor (www.foldsofhonor.org) in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net