Charles "Zero" "Chuck" Carpenter

GARY IN - Charles Carpenter "Zero" "Chuck", age 86 of Gary, formerly of East Chicago, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 at home.

Survivors two daughters, Shelia Carpenter and Alesia Glover; one son, Herbert (Karen) Dates; eight grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; one brother, James (Dorothy) Carpenter; special cousin, Jack (Jeanette) Carpenter; special friend, Normazelle Mitchell; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by wife, Dorothy Carpenter; sister, Maxine Kelly Elmore.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago, with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment at Fern Oak Cemetery in Griffith.

Mr. Carpenter retired from Inland Steel after 30 years of employment.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Carpenter family during their time of loss.