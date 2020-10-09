Charlie Lee Person Sr.

EAST CHICAGO — Charlie Lee Person Sr., 72, of East Chicago, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at St. Catherine Hospital.

Survived by two daughters, LuVonnie Person and Lakeshia Person; one sister, Helen (Steven) Lemon; special devoted friend, Crystal Neal; many grandchildren, one great-grandchild and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 3902 Alexander Ave., East Chicago, the Rev. Justin Kidd officiating. Interment at Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Person was retired from Arcelor Mittal after 39 years of employment. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Person family during their time of loss.