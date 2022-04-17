March 15, 1929 - March 28, 2022

Our mother, Mrs. Charlie Poper passed away peacefully on March 28, 2022.

She was born at home in Pawhuska, Oklahoma on March 15, 1929. Her parents were Josie and Samuel Elam. She was the last child of thirteen children and her mother soon died after her birth.

Her youth was on the farm with her sisters and brothers taking good care of her. In her early teens, Mom went to live in California living with her sister and her husband. She began working as an usher in a local theater. Charlie had a life long love of movies and could remember all of the movie titles and the actors names. I spent many hours calling her for the of actors I couldn't remember. Mom would laugh and say I had the memory of a goldfish. She married Mr. Thorne and had two children by him. They are named Judith and David Thorne, both live in the Midwest. Charlie's marriage did not last and she gave up her children to Mr. Thorne and his family.

Charlie soon went back to Tulsa, got a job as a telephone operator and lived in a house with Mrs. Oliver. That's where she met Eugene Poper working as delivery man. They were soon married and began the story of our family. The Standard Oil in Whiting, IN had blown up and they went north to help rebuild the plant. Dad went to work at the plant and mom worked at Ralph's Restaurant in Whiting. This began her lifelong career in waitressing and bartending. Soon, myself and brothers came along, Michael, Donald and Jack. Our mother worked until she was in her 80's, all the while taking care of her husband and children. One of her main goals was to own a home and in 1973, her and dad bought a house in Hessville. My dad and mom lived there until his death in 2017 and she resided in Hessville until last year. They were both able to live in their home for so long because Jack and Don had taken care of the house and them for many years. After our father died, Mom stayed mostly at home watching TV and reading books and newspapers.

Charlie Poper will be remembered by all for the stories and jokes she would tell. She was generous to all and loved by many. Her "boys" loved her and will remember her forever. Good bye, mom. We love you.