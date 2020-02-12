Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HEGEWISCH, IL - Charlotte A. Ladowski (nee Malyszek), age 83, formerly of Hegewisch, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thaddeus "Ted". Loving mother of Pete (Cheryl) Ladowski, Christine (Tom Borders, fiancee) Habas, Caryn (Ken) Groen, Joseph "Jay" Ladowski and the late Daniel Ladowski. Devoted grandmother of Jonathan, Jessica, Peter, Lauren, Erica, Kenneth and Brooklynn. Dearest sister of Madeline Dunn, Paul (Arlene) Malyszek and Mark (Jody) Malyszek. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and many dear lifelong friends. Retired and longtime Administrative Assistant from St. Francis de Sales Church.