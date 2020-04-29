JACKSONVILLE, FL — Charlotte Ann Hagele, 76 of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Georgia, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born June 15, 1943, in Valparaiso, IN to Anthony and Effie (Johnson) Huber. Charlotte graduated from Valparaiso High School and Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo, IA. She made her career as a Correctional Officer with the State of Georgia, before owning and operating a Vending Business and a Mobile Home Park. Charlotte was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ, and enjoyed attending activities at the Senior Center, and traveling with her best friend, Mary. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Charlotte will be remembered for her independent and feisty personality, and her generous heart.