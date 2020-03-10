Charlotte Ann Natzke

CROWN POINT, IN - Charlotte Ann "Chatty, Cheech, Gog, Goggy" Natzke, age 83 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully at home on March 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Chatty was an icon for the women in her family, always ready to lend an ear to her family members, and even more eager to give advice. The shear will of her was hallmark to all, a guiding light to all who were blessed to know Chatty.

Charlotte was a consistent presence in the Parish of St Mary's always willing to help. She went to join her loving husband and partner in crime, Richard (Dick, Pops) Elmer Natzke, continuing their 63-year-old love story.

She is survived by her four girls Kimberly (Dr. Jack) Ziegler, Karyn (Craig) Ford, Kristin (Brian) Bradley and Sam (Cute Uncle Bill) Dobrocky; her special "twinkles"; her grandchildren Alyson (Frank) Pukoszek, Jonathan Bradley, Jaron (Jenna) Bradley, Danny and Parker Dobrocky; newest "twinkles"; her great granddaughters Gracie Helen and Amelia Charlotte Pukoszek; siblings Tom (Carol Sue) Krygoske, Sally Van Aueken, Jeffrey (Nancy, deceased) VanVolkenburgh, Jay (deceased, Cindy) VanVolkenburgh, and Judy (George) Wirth; in-laws Glen (Lynn) Natzke, Cynthia (William, deceased) Erminger, Russell (Judy) Natzke, Sandra (Claude) Lohse, Ronald (Judi) Natzke, and David (deceased) Natzke.