BEECHER, IL - Charlotte "Diane" Michalesko (nee Dicus) age 72 of Beecher, IL formerly of Glenwood, IL passed away on May 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Wayne (2009); loving mother to Michelle (Mark) Miller and Heather (Joel) DeMase. Cherished Nana to Tiffany Miller, Mark Miller Jr., James DeMase II and Michael DeMase. Preceeded in death by her parents William and Audrey (nee Duncan) Dicus.

Family has requested no visitation or service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions in memory of Diane Michalesko to the Dementia Society of America by mail to P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online www.dementiasociety.org/donate or to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Avenue, Munster, Indiana 46321 or www.hopsicecalumet.org.