DYER/SHELBURN, IN - Charlotte Evelyn Pearison (nee Lewis) age 94, of Dyer and Shelburn, IN passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021. Beloved wife for 64 years of the late Harold Pearison. Loving mother of Linda Foster, Donna (Frank) Nondorf, Nancy (Rick Matlock) Ragin, and Janis Grahovac. Cherished grandmother of 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Frances Lewis and the late Margaret (late Gerald) Laffoon. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents George and Mabel Lewis and two granddaughters Kathryn and Jessica. Charlotte enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with her family. Charlotte was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Visitation Friday, January 29, 2021 from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 5:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN with Pastor Stephen Sluder officiating. (Masks Required) Interment will take place on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Little Flock Cemetery – Shelburn, IN. Memorial contributions may be given to her sister, Frances Lewis, (c/o paypal at geoman3_3000@yahoo.com). For more information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.