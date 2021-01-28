DYER/SHELBURN, IN - Charlotte Evelyn Pearison (nee Lewis) age 94, of Dyer and Shelburn, IN passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021. Beloved wife for 64 years of the late Harold Pearison. Loving mother of Linda Foster, Donna (Frank) Nondorf, Nancy (Rick Matlock) Ragin, and Janis Grahovac. Cherished grandmother of 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Frances Lewis and the late Margaret (late Gerald) Laffoon. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents George and Mabel Lewis and two granddaughters Kathryn and Jessica. Charlotte enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with her family. Charlotte was loved by many and will be dearly missed.