MUNSTER, IN - Charlotte H. Mitchell, nee Hofstra, age 98, of Munster, IN went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Stephen P. Mitchell. Loving mother of Nancy (Lance) Banninga and the late Jimmy Mitchell. Devoted grandmother of Steve Banninga and great-grandmother of Sophie Banninga. Dear sister of the late John (late Shirley) Hofstra, Doris (late Jim) Clausing and the late Pat (late Bernie) Pruim. Kind aunt to many nephews and nieces. Along with her husband, Stephen, Charlotte founded and was the corporate secretary for The Mitchell Corporation. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.