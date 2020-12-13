Charlotte Jean Iaconetti (nee Sparks)

Born and raised in Gary, IN, she attended Horace Mann High School. After a brief stint as a Gary Player, she decided a career in acting wasn't for her, so she began her education at IU Northwest, pursuing an Associate's Degree in marketing. Soon after, she was offered a position as a communications consultant for Indiana Bell. This involved traveling around the Calumet region demonstrating products and technology. During one such appointment at Dyer Central High School, she met and fell in love with Lou Iaconetti. They were married on June 6, 1959. She left her position at Indiana Bell to start their family. After having two kids, she decided to get a degree in elementary education, and went on to graduate as valedictorian of her class at Purdue Calumet. She taught for four years in the Hanover School District while getting her Master's Degree in library sciences. Former students in later years reminisced that she was their favorite teacher and had a huge impact on their lives. After several years as assistant librarian at Lake Central High School, she became head librarian at Kahler Middle School, where yet again, she had a huge impact on her students and co-workers. After retirement, she volunteered at Hospice of the Calumet Area for several years. When not visiting with her beloved grandchildren, she spent her free time playing bridge and traveling.