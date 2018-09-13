LANSING, IL - Charlotte L. Finchum, 88, late of Lansing, formerly of Harvey. She joins her beloved husband Dan Sr. Loving mother of Dana, Linda (William) Kuban, Michael (Laurie), and Kurt (Meg). Dear Grandmother of five and Great Grandmother of ten.
Visitation for Charlotte will be held Friday September 14, 2018 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing IL. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Charlotte will be laid to rest at Oakridge Cemetery, Lansing, IL. In lieu of flowers: Memorial donations can be made to: The South Suburban Humane Society 1103 West End Ave, Chicago Heights, IL 60411 https://www.southsuburbanhumane.org/donate