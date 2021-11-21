Mar. 30, 1944 - Nov. 17, 2021
GRIFFITH, IN - Charlotte M. Roach, age 77, of Griffith, IN passed away at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Charlotte was a loving Mother to her daughters: Cathy (Garry) Eriks, Loretta (Tim) Eriks, and Tricia (Steve) Carpenter, all of Griffith. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren: Cadee Eriks, Danielle (Eric) Shea, Ashley (Paul) Candell, Brandon (Jessica) Carpenter, and Becca (David) Brady; and great-grandson Lucas Brady
– arriving in March 2022. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Biro of Maple Grove, MN and brothe-in-law Bob (Barb) Roach of Plymouth, IN. She has numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved very much.
Charlotte married Don in June 1963. She loved being a mother to her three girls, and was a very involved grandma to her grandchildren. She made her career in banking working her way from teller to branch manager, until she retired from Chase Bank in 2001.
Charlotte was a caregiver by nature. She cared for both of her parents and her husband at home until they passed. She enjoyed traveling and going to casinos with her sister and friends. Most of all, her greatest joy was when she spent time with her family, especially during the holidays. Before she became too sick, she would split her time attending church with her daughters at Faith Church in Highland, and Community Baptist Church in St John.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her loving husband Don; parents John and Florence Murawski;parents in law Leo and Margaret Roach, and Brothers in law Dan Biro, and Gerry Roach. Charlotte was so strong and fought cancer for over seven years. She was blessed to have amazing in-home caregivers during those years. In her final days, her wish was to be in her own home, and these caregivers and Providence Hospice allowed her wish to be fulfilled. For that, the family is beyond grateful.
Friends and Family are invited to HILLSIDE FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN to share memories and celebrate her life on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 1:00–7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Phil's Friends in Charlotte's memory on their website PhilsFriends.org, or mailed to 1249 Arrowhead Ct, Crown Point, IN 46307.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.