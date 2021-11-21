Mar. 30, 1944 - Nov. 17, 2021

GRIFFITH, IN - Charlotte M. Roach, age 77, of Griffith, IN passed away at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Charlotte was a loving Mother to her daughters: Cathy (Garry) Eriks, Loretta (Tim) Eriks, and Tricia (Steve) Carpenter, all of Griffith. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren: Cadee Eriks, Danielle (Eric) Shea, Ashley (Paul) Candell, Brandon (Jessica) Carpenter, and Becca (David) Brady; and great-grandson Lucas Brady

– arriving in March 2022. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Biro of Maple Grove, MN and brothe-in-law Bob (Barb) Roach of Plymouth, IN. She has numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved very much.

Charlotte married Don in June 1963. She loved being a mother to her three girls, and was a very involved grandma to her grandchildren. She made her career in banking working her way from teller to branch manager, until she retired from Chase Bank in 2001.