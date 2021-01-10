CROWN POINT, IN - Charlotte M. Rodgers (nee Thomas), age 100 of Crown Point; formerly of Merrillville and Gary, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her husband Fred Rodgers; three daughters: Charlene Majewski, Judy Fernandez, Michelle Minor; brother Joseph Frasca; two sisters: June Velasco and Missy Roberson. Charlotte is survived by her son Vincent Radinsky; daughter Pamela Thomas; brother John Thomas; brother-in-law Loy "Rich" Roberson; her grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Rodgers was a longtime and faithful member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. She was a retired clerk from Lake County Treasurer's Office and was the former co-owner of 49th Ave. Bakery in Gary. Charlotte was a member of the Italian Benevolence Society and loved to play bunco with her friends and family.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 9:00–10:30 A.M. Prayers will begin at 10:30 A.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 A.M. from St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church (330 E. 45th Ave., Gary) with Rev. Jaime Perea officiating. She will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery. Please remember to wear mask and social distance while attending services.

