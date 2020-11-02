HOBART, IN - Charlyn Moore a lifelong Hobart resident passed away October 30, 2020. Charlyn was born October 3, 1940 in Gary, Indiana to the late Charles D. and Bernice (Kostbade) Moore. Charlyn was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Hobart, where she was active in both the church and the church choir. She was a long time Avon representative, a Real Estate agent for Ittel Realty in Hobart and a teacher. She graduated from Hobart High School in 1959, Bethel College in 1968 with a degree in Liberal Arts and Indiana University with a Master's degree in Education. In her later years she found a love of travel with close friends; she especially loved travel to the North Woods with her cousins.