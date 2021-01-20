Charmaine Lynn Ness

March 13, 1963 — Dec. 3, 2020

MILWAUKEE, WI — Charmaine Lynn Ness. 57, formerly of Hobart, IN, passed away on December 3, 2020.

She was born on March 13, 1963. She graduated from Hobart High School in 1982. She was a member of The Redeemer Evangelical Free Church in Milwaukee, where she volunteered at their food pantry.

She is survived by her two daughters, Aubrey Ness, of Winfield, and Paulina Ness, of Milwaukee; two sisters, Georgette (Jack) Driemeyer and Laura (Michael Nelleman) Daley; three brothers, Lyle (Evelyn) Ness, Richard (Terri) Kelley and Terry (Carol) Kelley; one nephew, Bruce (Lesley Pizer) Johnson; three nieces, Stephanie (Tyler) Heidenreich, Ashley Ness and Mackenzie (Alexandre) Delacroix; one great-nephew, Owen Heidenreich, and two great-nieces, Kennedy Johnson and Gwen Heidenreich; and also her two beloved cats.

She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Bruce and Jeannie Ness, and her loving aunt, Betty Naspinski.

A small celebration of her life will take place later this year.