Cheli Cortez

CHICAGO, IL — Cheli Cortez, age 70 of Chicago, IL formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away Monday, June 21, 2021.

She is survived by two daughters: Rena (Tony) Navarro and Belen (Dario Pantoja) Garza; son, Salvador Chavez; three grandchildren: Neveah Chavez, Ariana Navarro and Lyla Pantoja; siblings: Robert (Gloria) Cortez, Mike (Gina) Cortez, Mero (Cynthia) Cortez and Esther (Andrew) Whitaker (nee Cortez); nieces and nephews; dear cousin, Olga Silva. Preceded in death by her sons: Jaime and Rudy Garza; parents, Miguel and Consuelo Cortez; grandson, Antonio Navarro, Jr.; loving partner, Humberto Vargas.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Terry Steffens officiating. Burial to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Cheli retired from Pentair, Inc. in Des Plaines, IL in 2007. She had a boisterous personality, was a fantastic cook and baker. She loved Tejano music, dancing, sewing, and chatting with friends. Most of all, she adored her grandchildren.