SCHERERVILLE, IN - Cheron Tillner, 82 of Schererville, IN passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 62 years who was the love of her life, John Tillner; daughters, Tamarra Belt and Kimberly (Dave) Boersma; son, Jeffrey Tillner; grandchildren, Jonathan (Nicole) Boersma, Mickey (Kaitlin) Belt and Samantha Boersma; great grandchildren, Grayson Belt, Carter Belt and Wesley Boersma; brother, Ray (Wanda) Benoit and sister-in-law, Carol (late Cas) Druzbicki. She was preceded in death by her sister, Irlene (Ray) Smith and brother, Dean Benoit.

Cheron graduated from Hammond High School in 1956. She started her career as a private secretary for the Director of Real Estate at Nipsco until 1961 when she left to raise her family. In 1975 she became co-owner of Industrial Engine Service Inc. Cheron loved cooking, travel, art, demolition derbies and most importantly taking care of and cherishing the time with her family and valued friends.

Visitation will be on Monday, April 4, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 pm at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net