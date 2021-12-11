CROWN POINT, IN - Cheryl A. Blair, age 61, of Crown Point, IN, was peacefully called home to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, surrounded by her family. Cheryl grew up in Lansing, IL and graduated from T.F. South High School. She leaves behind her loving husband of 40 years, Charles Blair; daughter, Danielle (David) Mankin; two sons, Greg (Alexa) Blair and Ryan Blair (Shannen Sebahar); five precious grandchildren: Brayden, Aurora, Lincoln, Avery and Reid; her sister-in-law, Cindi Derks; brother, Marv (Sara) Derks; sister, Karen (Jerry) Scherwin; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Cheryl is welcomed into eternity by her parents, Milton and Hassie (Northcutt) Derks; her brother, Ronald Derks; and her nephew, Alex Derks.

Cheryl's biggest achievements were being a great wife, mother, and a loving grandma to her five grandchildren she deeply cherished. She also had many beloved friends she created lasting memories with. She had many hobbies which included traveling with her husband, golfing, fishing, and enjoying her summer weekends at the lake. She always put all others before herself and will forever be missed by those who were lucky enough to know her.

A visitation for Cheryl will be held Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A Service/Celebration of Life will occur Monday, December 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Bethel Church, 10202 Broadway, Crown Point. Memorial gifts in Cheryl's name may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area. www.burnsfuneral.com